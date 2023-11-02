Hamas Says ‘Israel Not Concerned with Safety of Hostages’

Islam Times - Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad said on Wednesday, Israel is not concerned “with the safety of the prisoners in Gaza, regardless of their nationalities” during its “indiscriminate bombings”.

He added, “We confirmed our readiness to release foreign prisoners, but Israel is obstructing that,” Al-Jazeera reported.Hamas last week said about 50 captives had been killed in Israeli strikes."Our priority now is to stop the Israeli aggression, the mass killing,” Hamad said in a statement.Hamas also said, Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp killed seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders.“Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports,” said a statement from its military wing.Hamas has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.Asked by Al-Jazeera whether Wednesday’s strike on the camp had killed more or fewer captives, Hamas’s Spokesperson Osama Hamdan said it was not possible yet to give a definitive answer.“We are still counting the numbers and the people. We are still trying to find the people under the rubble. Maybe at the end of that, tomorrow, we can talk about the exact numbers and maybe some names,” he said.On Tuesday, Officials at the Indonesian Hospital said they had seen at least 50 killed in Israeli air strikes on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza. The Palestinian Interior Ministry said there were 400 dead and wounded in total. A ministry spokesperson said an entire residential complex had been destroyed.At least 8,796 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7, which came after a surprise attack by Hamas that day in which around 1,400 Israelis were killed and at lease 240 were taken captive.The Palestinian death toll includes 3,648 children and 2,290 women, according to the health ministry.round 2,000 people are still missing, including 1,100 children. The vast majority of these people are believed to be dead and buried under rubble. At least 23,000 have suffered injuries of various severity.