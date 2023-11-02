World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that today the countries of the world are united against the malicious policies of the United States more than ever.

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami stated that the bloody and evil nature of the US policies is on display in the world today.The IRGC commander pointed to the recent remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in which he clarified the painful realities of the hegemony of the United States and the UK, stressing that the US, the UK and the Zionist regime are three evil angles of a bitter reality and integral parts of a vivid conspiracy.He pointed out that the Islamic world enjoys a unique geographical situation in the world, adding, “When oil was discovered, the geographical situation of the Islamic world faced an extraordinary jump in the world’s geopolitics. Since then, the US and UK ... started plundering the material and spiritual identity of the nations.”He praised the measures taken by the late founding father of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and stated that they introduced the political geography of the Islamic world as an influential power in the global arena.Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the recent brutalities of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and other parts of the occupied territories and its killing of thousands of innocent children and women and stated that Zionists usurped Palestinian lands and territories 75 years ago with terror and crime and then waged several wars against Muslims to materialize their malicious goals but all their plots were thwarted with the help of God.Today, the US grandeur has been severely undermined in the international arena and countries in the world are united against the United States more than at any other time, Salami reiterated.