Thursday 2 November 2023 - 10:14

‘Israeli’ Mayor Quits Likud On Live TV, Blasts Government Failures

Story Code : 1092926
Tamir Idan is the head of the ‘Sdot Negev’ Regional Council, which abuts the Gaza Strip and surrounds the town of ‘Netivot’ and includes 16 small communities such as ‘Alumim, Kfar Maimon, Shuva, Shokeda’ and more.

Idan made the announcement on Channel 12, calling on other Likud members to do the same.

“I announce my resignation from the Likud party, and I place the blame on the ‘Israeli’ government. I call here on all my friends, members of the Likud Central Committee, to take a similar step, in view of this incredible failure,” Idan said, reading from his resignation letter, which he said he would send to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zionist settlements bordering Gaza and Lebanon, including small cities like ‘Sderot and Kiryat Shemona,’ have been mostly evacuated, displacing some 250,000 Zionist settlers.

The government has been pilloried by evacuees who say that beyond the staggering security failure that led to the surprise operation by Palestinian Hamas resistance group on October 7, it has not done enough to support the devastated communities since, both financially and socially.

Idan’s resignation comes several weeks into the war, at a time when some voices have begun calling for Netanyahu to resign his position. A recent political firestorm saw the prime minister tweet and then delete a post blaming ‘Israeli’ intelligence services for the failure to anticipate the Hamas offensive.
