‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas

Islam Times - Chief of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniya said ‘Israel’ is committing massacres in its war on Gaza to cover up its recent defeats and losses.

Speaking in a televised speech on Wednesday, Haniya said ‘Israel’ was "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians," vowing that "villainy will not save them from resounding defeat."Hamas launched a surprise operation into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories last month in response to the Zionist regime’s mounting atrocities.Afterward, ‘Israel’ launched an intensive bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, which has so far left 8,796 people dead, including 3,648 children.Haniya warned that the ‘Israeli’ massacre costs the regime the lives of its own prisoners who are under heavy shelling in Gaza.He said that ‘Israeli’ captives held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same death and destruction that Palestinians have been facing.Hamas has reported that dozens of ‘Israelis’ remain captive under ‘Israeli’ bombardments. It says those bombardments should stop to allow for talks with the regime on an exchange of captives.Haniya hailed the resilience of the Palestinians in the face of relentless ‘Israeli’ bombardments, saying they had defeated the Zionist’s project to bring about a new Nakba [Catastrophe] and mass displacement.Haniya said that ahead of the October 7 operation, Hamas had warned that ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and his fascist [cabinet] will continue their contentious policies."The Hamas leader cited the expansion of ‘Israeli’ settlements in the occupied West Bank as well as increased settler violence and attacks on al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds as instances of such policies.