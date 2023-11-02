0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 10:16

‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas

Story Code : 1092927
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
Speaking in a televised speech on Wednesday, Haniya said ‘Israel’ was "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians," vowing that "villainy will not save them from resounding defeat."

Hamas launched a surprise operation into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories last month in response to the Zionist regime’s mounting atrocities.

Afterward, ‘Israel’ launched an intensive bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, which has so far left 8,796 people dead, including 3,648 children.

Haniya warned that the ‘Israeli’ massacre costs the regime the lives of its own prisoners who are under heavy shelling in Gaza.

He said that ‘Israeli’ captives held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same death and destruction that Palestinians have been facing.

Hamas has reported that dozens of ‘Israelis’ remain captive under ‘Israeli’ bombardments. It says those bombardments should stop to allow for talks with the regime on an exchange of captives.

Haniya hailed the resilience of the Palestinians in the face of relentless ‘Israeli’ bombardments, saying they had defeated the Zionist’s project to bring about a new Nakba [Catastrophe] and mass displacement.

Haniya said that ahead of the October 7 operation, Hamas had warned that ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and his fascist [cabinet] will continue their contentious policies."

The Hamas leader cited the expansion of ‘Israeli’ settlements in the occupied West Bank as well as increased settler violence and attacks on al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds as instances of such policies.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
31 October 2023
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023