0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 10:20

Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone

Story Code : 1092931
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday it destroyed an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile.

It was the second time this week that Hezbollah downed a Zionist drone with a surface-to-air missile, with cross-border clashes escalating as the Israeli regime wages a ground incursion in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement its fighters shot down the drone just after midnight over two villages on the Lebanese side of the frontier. "It crashed and fell instantly," it said.

Hezbollah has regularly targeted the military positions of the Zionist regime over the past three weeks since the regime waged a brutal war against Palestinian in Gaza and West Bank following the successful Hamas operation Al-Aqsa Storm on Oct. 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
31 October 2023
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023