Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday it destroyed an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile.It was the second time this week that Hezbollah downed a Zionist drone with a surface-to-air missile, with cross-border clashes escalating as the Israeli regime wages a ground incursion in Gaza, Reuters reported.Hezbollah said in a statement its fighters shot down the drone just after midnight over two villages on the Lebanese side of the frontier. "It crashed and fell instantly," it said.Hezbollah has regularly targeted the military positions of the Zionist regime over the past three weeks since the regime waged a brutal war against Palestinian in Gaza and West Bank following the successful Hamas operation Al-Aqsa Storm on Oct. 7.