Terrorist Attack Leaves One Police Force Martyred in South Eastern Iran

Islam Times - As a result of a terrorist attack in Bampur city, Sistan and Baluchistan province, southeast of Iran, one police force was martyred and four people were injured.

According to the provincial Police information center said in a statement, on Wednesday evening, as a result of a terrorist attack on patrolling units of 12 Muhammadan police stations in Bampur city of Sistan-Baluchestan, which were on duty to provide security and peace, an Iranian police officer was martyred and four other police officers were injured.According to this report, Sergeant Ali Ghorbani was martyred after being transferred to the hospital due to severe injuries.