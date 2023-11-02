0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 10:22

Terrorist Attack Leaves One Police Force Martyred in South Eastern Iran

Story Code : 1092932
According to the provincial Police information center said in a statement, on Wednesday evening, as a result of a terrorist attack on patrolling units of 12 Muhammadan police stations in Bampur city of Sistan-Baluchestan, which were on duty to provide security and peace, an Iranian police officer was martyred and four other police officers were injured.

According to this report, Sergeant Ali Ghorbani was martyred after being transferred to the hospital due to severe injuries.
