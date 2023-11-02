0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 23:29

Hamas Hits Back at US Meddlesome Comment on Future of Gaza

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and other countries are looking at “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, was removed.

“We clearly announce that any blatant attempt by the US to intervene and impose a new reality in the Gaza Strip will be completely rejected, and Palestinian people will confront and repulse it by all possible means, including the use of force,” the statement added, accoridng to Al-Jazeera.

“Only the Palestinians have the right to arrange their home and no one has the right to determine their fate, future and interests. Our people will continue their struggle until they restore their inalienable rights and establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”
