Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Storm Consequences to Spread to All Countries

Islam Times - The senior Hamas official Ali Baraka emphasized that the consequences of the Al-Aqsa storm operation will not be limited to Gaza, but will spread to all countries.

Ali Baraka, the senior Hamas official said that the Palestinian people are being massacred by modern US bombs."We have entered the period of Resistance and the Zionist regime is moving towards destruction," he stated, adding that countries that have adopted a compromise approach should also reconsider their policies.He emphasized that the Resistance defends the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the honor of the Arab Ummah.The Hamas official saluted the Yemeni armed forces that intervened to support the Palestinian Resistance, noting "When missiles and drones are fired from Yemen, it contains the message that Yemen will never leave the Palestinian nation alone."He also stressed that the Zionist enemy only understands the language of force and resistance, pointing out that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation made the possibility of liberation of Palestinian land and defeat of the Zionist regime into reality.