0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 23:49

Boko Haram Attack Leaves 37 Dead in Northeast Nigeria

Story Code : 1093054
Boko Haram Attack Leaves 37 Dead in Northeast Nigeria
Extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 37 villagers in two different attacks, residents said Wednesday, highlighting once again how deadly islamic extremist rebels have remained in their 14-year insurgency in the hard-hit region.

The extremists targeted villagers in Yobe state’s Geidam district on Monday and Tuesday in the first attack in the state in more than a year, shooting dead 17 people at first while using a land mine to kill 20 others who had gone to attend their burial, witnesses said.

The Boko Haram Islamic extremist group launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 in an effort to establish their radical interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, in the region. At least 35,000 people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced due to the extremist violence concentrated in Borno state, which neighbours Yobe.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May, has not succeeded in ending the nation's security crises both in the northeast and in northwest and central regions where dozens of armed groups have been killing villagers and kidnapping travelers for ransom.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
31 October 2023
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023