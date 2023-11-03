0
Friday 3 November 2023 - 06:14

Iran Lashes Out at Israeli Regime's Displacement of Gazans

Story Code : 1093061
Iran Lashes Out at Israeli Regime
Mahdi Aliabadi made the remarks at a meeting of the Permanent Committee of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"These (the Israeli regime's) ruthless attacks [on Gaza] will lead to a new displacement crisis. The occupiers have resolved to [forcibly] evacuate Gaza's population, [something] which serves as another example of crime against humanity by the Zionist regime," he said.

The remarks came amid a brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory since October 7 that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 9,061 people, including 3,700 children and more than 2,300 women.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's Resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years, in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

"The [IOM's] members cannot remain indifferent towards this crisis, and simply bear witness to the formation of a new crisis of displacement and migration," Aliabadi said.

"It is necessary that the organization adopts a strong and decisive position concerning whatever measure that leads to forcible evacuation of [Gaza's] population," he added.

The envoy, accordingly, called on the international community to seriously consider revoking the Israeli regime's membership of the IOM.
