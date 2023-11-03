Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 9,000, Over 32,000 Injured

Islam Times - At least 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza Strip since Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign against the besieged enclave, health officials confirmed on Thursday.

At least 9,061 people have been killed since October 7, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, Gaza Health Ministry. At least 32,000 people have been wounded.Around 2,000 people are still missing in Gaza, including 1,100 children. The vast majority of these people are believed to be dead and buried under rubble.“135 medical staff have been killed, and 25 ambulances destroyed” since the start of war, the health ministry said, adding, “16 hospitals are out of service in Gaza, and 32 medical care facilities are out of operation.”Israel waged the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.Tel Aviv has also imposed a complete siege on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal sliver.