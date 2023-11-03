0
Friday 3 November 2023 - 06:17

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 9,000, Over 32,000 Injured

Story Code : 1093063
Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 9,000, Over 32,000 Injured
At least 9,061 people have been killed since October 7, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, Gaza Health Ministry. At least 32,000 people have been wounded.

Around 2,000 people are still missing in Gaza, including 1,100 children. The vast majority of these people are believed to be dead and buried under rubble.

“135 medical staff have been killed, and 25 ambulances destroyed” since the start of war, the health ministry said, adding, “16 hospitals are out of service in Gaza, and 32 medical care facilities are out of operation.”

Israel waged the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a complete siege on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal sliver.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
31 October 2023
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023