Friday 3 November 2023 - 07:40

Yemen Envoy: Yemen to Increase Attacks on Zionists to Stop Their Crimes

Story Code : 1093078
In an interview with Iranian News Agency, Ibrahim al-Dulaimi, the Yemeni ambassador to Iran explained the actions of the Yemeni armed forces in the military response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians, saying, " The army of the Republic of Yemen and Yemeni nation launched a military response to the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians".

He added that the aim of this attack, which was launched at the request of the Yemeni nation is to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians and the residents of Gaza.

The Yemeni ambassador emphasized, "We have several strategies for the liberation of Palestine and stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime."

Describing Yemen's message to other Islamic countries, al-Dulaimi clarified " Our message to Muslim countries is that we all must stand together behind the Palestinian nation and support them."

Even if Islamic countries cannot enter the military battlefield, they should stop selling oil to the Zionist regime and boycott buying Zionist and American products, he said.

He stressed that as it was announced from the beginning of the aggression of the Zionist regime to Gaza, Yemen keeps supporting the Palestinians, adding that Yemen's military attacks on the Zionists will increase until the crimes of this barbaric coalition in Gaza stop.

The Yemeni armed forces confirmed media reports about their attack on positions of the Zionist Israeli regime amid its aggression on the Gaza Strip, vowing to continue their missile and drone attacks.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman clarified that the Yemeni Sana'a government has done three operations in solidarity with and support for the Palestinian people in Gaza so far over the past three weeks, underscoring commitment to the Palestine cause. 
