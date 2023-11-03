0
Friday 3 November 2023 - 07:52

US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack

Story Code : 1093081
Arab sources reported that a US base in Iraq's Erbil was attacked by Resistance groups.

Minutes later, the sources added that the US base in Syria's Ash Shaddadi was targeted with a suicide drone.

Meanwhile, other media outlets claimed that a drone was shot down on Thursday over the US Harir military base in northern Iraq.

In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent days.

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
