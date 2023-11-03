0
Friday 3 November 2023

Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions

Story Code : 1093094
Lebanon
The powerful resistance movement has been engaged in a fiery exchange with Israeli forces along the Lebanese border since October 7, resulting in the most significant escalation in the region since the 2006 war.

Hezbollah's Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is scheduled to deliver his first speech since the conflict began on Friday. As a prominent figure in the Arab world, Nasrallah is a leading voice in the regional "Axis of Resistance" formed to counter the influence of the United States and Israel. Known for his leadership skills, Nasrallah's speeches have garnered attention from both allies and critics.

The Axis of Resistance includes Iraqi fighters who have been targeting US forces in Syria and Iraq in response to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Yemen's Ansarullah has joined the conflict by launching drones at Israeli occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah, in a statement, confirmed that its fighters executed 19 simultaneous strikes on Israeli army positions on Thursday, utilizing guided missiles, artillery, and other weapons. Two explosive-laden drones targeted an army command position in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms area near the border.

The armed wing of Hamas, known as the Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, claimed responsibility for firing 12 missiles towards the Israeli occupied town of Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding area. The resistance group stated that this attack was in response to the recent violence against Palestinians in Gaza.
