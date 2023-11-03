0
Friday 3 November 2023 - 10:24

Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War

Story Code : 1093097
Jordan
King Abdullah met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha on Wednesday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Abdullah stressed that a military or a security solution would not succeed in resolving the Palestinian issue.

He also “warned against the expansion of the cycle of violence into the region” and renewed Jordan’s rejection of attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians in Gaza or cause their internal displacement.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and allowing uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

King Abdullah met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during his visit to Bahrain, stressing "the importance of enabling the work of international humanitarian organizations there to proceed without impediments" and "warned against the continuous deterioration of the situation in Gaza.”

The two leaders called for stepping up regional and international diplomatic efforts preventing the forced displacement of Gazans and stopping the escalation.

During his visit to the UAE, King Abdullah met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They discussed the ongoing escalation in the region in addition to enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

The two leaders also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the need for urgent international efforts to stop the dangerous military escalation and to provide full protection to civilians.
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
