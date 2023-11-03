Joe Biden Calls for 'Pause' in the Gaza Conflict

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has called for a "pause" in the Gaza conflict in a campaign speech in Minneapolis.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a "pause" in the conflict between the Israeli regime and Palestinian Resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Biden made the remarks while responding to a protestor at the campaign."I think we need a pause. A pause means to give time to get the prisoners out," Reuters quoted him as saying.The continuation of the White House's unlimited financial and arms aid to the Zionist regime has led to the expansion of the intensity of the bombing of Palestinian civilians, women, and children in Gaza and the West Bank.The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 9,000 innocent Palestinians and left upwards of 32,000 others wounded.The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza. The Israeli regime has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.