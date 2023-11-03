Palestine TV Correspondent Killed in “Israel’s” Strikes on Gaza

Islam Times - A correspondent working for the Palestinian Authority's television channel, Palestine TV, has been killed along with a number of his family members in an “Israeli” strike in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hatab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an ‘Israeli’ bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis” on Thursday, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.Palestinian media reports said the airstrike killed 11 of Abu Hatab’s family members, including his wife, son and brother.The Palestinian Official Media described the attack as “a deliberate assassination” of Abu Hatab, noting that his house was targeted shortly after he arrived home after covering the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities in Gaza.“It’s a message in blood to terrorize Palestinian journalists to prevent them from reporting on our people’s suffering and exposing ‘Israel’s’ crimes.” the Palestinian Official Media said in a statement.The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] States Broadcasting Union also mourned the death of Abu Hatab and his family members.Amr Al-Laithi, the OSBU President, also denounced the “heinous crime” committed against Abu Hatab.The union also urged civil society organizations and human rights groups to immediately intervene to stop the “Israeli” entity’s “barbaric, criminal and systematic attacks” against media workers.The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver. However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.The “Israeli” entity’s aggression on Gaza has so far killed more than 9,061 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured about 32,000 others.