0
Friday 3 November 2023 - 10:32

North Korea Reacts to Failed US Missile Launch

Story Code : 1093102
North Korea Reacts to Failed US Missile Launch
In comments carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] on Friday, Pyongyang responded to Washington’s ill-fated missile launch earlier this week, which had to be shot down mid-flight due to an unspecified “anomaly,” according to the US Air Force.

“The recent and ongoing anti-DPRK military movements by the United States… are extremely provocative and reckless hostile acts that heighten military tension on the Korean peninsula,” the statement said, adding that North Korea is prepared for an “immediate, overwhelming, and decisive response.”

It went on to denounce the recent US deployment of nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to South Korea, saying Washington’s “nuclear weapons reinforcement maneuver” was a “dangerous attempt to achieve military hegemony.”

Wednesday’s Minuteman III ICBM test had been announced earlier in the week by Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, who said the launch would demonstrate the “redundancy and reliability of our strategic-deterrence system while sending a visible message of assurance to allies.”

Though the test ultimately fizzled, the military said it provided “vital data” and that the Air Force “learns lessons from every test launch.” Officials stressed that such trials ensure the “continued reliability and accuracy” of the aging Minuteman III, the first variant of which entered service in 1970.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said the Pentagon would enhance the “regular visibility” of strategic military assets on the Korean peninsula, hoping the move would improve “deterrence” against the DPRK. Soon after, the Pentagon dispatched a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981, also drawing harsh condemnation from the North.

Pyongyang codified a new nuclear weapons doctrine into law last September, declaring that its acquisition of the bomb was “irreversible,” while authorizing the first-use of nuclear weapons if an enemy attack is “judged to be imminent.”

In its statement on Friday, the DPRK said the “nuclear threat” posed by the US was “approaching a new danger line,” adding that developing its atomic arsenal was “an exercise of the right of self-defense.”

North Korea has gradually escalated its own missile tests since Biden took office in 2021, deeming them a legitimate response to stepped-up US-South Korean military drills in the region. Washington, Seoul and other allies have repeatedly slammed the launches as provocative and illegal under international law, and insist their war games are purely defensive in nature.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
3 November 2023
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
3 November 2023
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions
3 November 2023
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
2 November 2023
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
Hezbollah: Israel Faces Collapse after Al-Aqsa Storm, May not Survive Gaza Quagmire
1 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington
1 November 2023
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF
1 November 2023
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel about Attacks on Syria
1 November 2023