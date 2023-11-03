Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph

Islam Times - In a much-awaited speech that an entire nation has been harboring hopes on, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah finally broke the silence, addressing masses of people all over the world almost a month after the Palestinian resistance scored a historic victory against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, in its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The victorious operation drove the Zionist regime crazy, prompting a brutal indiscriminate and uninterrupted aggression that massacred scores of innocent civilians in Gaza. Eventually, in response, the Palestinian resistance was answering every act of aggression, and so did Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and even Yemen’s Ansarullah. Yet, no word has been uttered by Sayyed Nasrallah, driving the ‘Israeli’ regime’s establishment crazier amid the unending ambiguity.At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed the masses that attended the festival of renewing the pledge of allegiance to the martyrs of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, and the Lebanese civilians. He then congratulated the families of the martyrs who lost their lives as part of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the honorable and divine martyrdom of their loved ones, whether in Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, or wherever a person is martyred in the course of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which His Eminence termed as an extending battle on multiple fronts and battlefields.There isn’t any fully legitimate battle on the humanitarian, ethical, and religious levels as the battle of fighting the Zionists, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored, stressing that the real power lies within the belief, insight, awareness, deep commitment to the cause, and the enormous readiness of the families of the martyrs to sacrifice [their loved ones].The Hezbollah leader greeted the legendary and unparalleled people of Gaza, saying we are speechless when it comes to describing the grandiosity, steadfastness, and patience of the people of Gaza and the West Bank also.Sayyed Nasrallah thanked in particular the Iraqi and Yemeni hands that were extended to the heart of this blessed battle, noting also that the latest years have been very tough on Palestine, especially with the current extremist, idiot, stupid, and brutal ‘Israeli’ government.His Eminence listed the issues that are strongly pushing the Palestinians, which are the issue of detainees, the siege on the Gaza Strip, and the new settlement projects in the West Bank. He further highlighted that the Palestinian cause and what was taking place in Palestine have been forgotten and in the bottom of the world’s interests, while at the same time the enemy’s policy was being more insolent.“There must have been an event that resets the cause of occupied Palestine as the world’s first case, and this happened through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, whose decision was 100% Palestinian and was hidden from everybody.”The organizers of the operation hid it from other Palestinian factions and the movements belonging to the Axis of Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah said, making clear that this didn’t annoy those movements since the top secrecy of the operation was behind its enormous success thanks to the factor of the shocking surprise.“The decision, implementation, and lack of knowledge about Operation Al-Aqsa Flood all prove that this is a purely Palestinian battle,” the Hezbollah leader underlined, adding that “the true decisionmakers are the resistance leaders, resistance people, and resistance fighters.”Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Sayyed Nasrallah said, created a security, military, political, psychological, and morale earthquake within the occupation entity, and it will have impacts on the present and future of this entity. It also exposed the weakness and fragility, and that ‘Israel’ is indeed weaker than a spider’s web.His Eminence further noted that the US rushed to hold this shaking entity to stand again and recover, and to protect it. “The US rush to help the ‘Israeli’ entity exposes the weakness of this entity. Since the first days, ‘Israel’ demanded new US weapons, is this a strong ‘state’ that can stand on its own?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered.“Despite the US support, the ‘Israeli’ entity couldn’t regain the initiative,” His Eminence added.As he hailed the wise, daring, and right decision of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the level of timing, which he said deserves all the offered sacrifices, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that this operation established a new historic phase of the struggle with the enemy, in addition to the fate of the Palestinian people, the peoples of the region, and their countries.“It was clear since the first hours of the operation that this enemy was distracted, lost, and shocked,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that it seems the ‘Israeli’ governments don’t take into consideration the lessons learned from its experiences with the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine.“Among the top mistakes the ‘Israelis’ committed and are still committing is setting far reached goals that they can’t achieve or reach, and the ‘Israeli’ enemy is repeating its mistake of the July 2006 war when it set high goals that it was obliged to give up on.”Back to the horror, weakness, and failure of the ‘Israeli’ enemy as it refrains from a major ground operation in Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that any army that possesses some aircraft and missiles can do what the ‘Israeli’ army committed in Gaza, but it cannot score any field achievements.“We’ve witnessed the heroism of the Palestinian resistance fighters,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, asking: “How would the enemy fight on such a ground and against fighters of such a kind?”“The scenes of the massacres happening in the Gaza Strip tell those Zionists that the end of the battle will be the victory of Gaza and the enemy’s defeat,” His Eminence said, stressing that what is happening in Gaza reflects the brutal and barbaric nature of the usurper entity that has been implanted in our region.“The people and women of Gaza unmask the policies of the mainstream and Arab media in deceiving our peoples to push them for normalization with ‘Israel’.”Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US of being entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza, terming ‘Israel’ as only a tool of implementation; “The US bans condemning ‘Israel’ in the UN Security Council, and prevents a ceasefire in Gaza,” His Eminence underscored, stressing that “The US is running the war on Gaza and it must pay for its aggression.”The resistance leader urged all the free and honorable people of the world to perform their duties by displaying the facts in the battle of public opinions which they are fighting by lies, distortion, and misleading.“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is the battle of humanity in the face of the brutality and barbarism represented by the US, the UK, and ‘Israel,’ and those who remain silent today must revisit their humanity had they been humans, and their religion, had they been religious, and their honor, had they been honorable,” Sayyed Nasrallah insisted.The unfolding developments in Gaza represent a pivotal, decisive, and historic battle that what comes after would never be as what came before it, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who set to goals for the current phase, the first is that aggression ends, and the second is that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and Hamas in particular, emerge victorious.“The victory of Gaza today means the victory of the Palestinian people, the detainees, the West Bank, Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the regional countries. The victory of Gaza today is a national interest of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and in the first place a national interest of Lebanon.”The enemy threatens Lebanon and its people using the power of its massacres in Gaza, while it is indeed drowned in its sands, disabled, and loser, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.He further urged the Arab and Islamic governments to work for reaching a ceasefire, and to sever diplomatic ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity. Sayyed Nasrallah then wondered: Had the Arab weakness reached a level of inability to let humanitarian aid into Gaza and evacuate the wounded civilians?His Eminence underlined that statements of condemnation are not enough, adding that it is a must to cut off relations with the enemy’s entity, as well as oil by stopping oil exports to the ‘Israeli’ entity.Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq which started shouldering responsibilities and announced entering a new phase.As for Hezbollah, the Secretary General made clear that the Lebanese resistance movement has entered the battle of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood since October 8. “We have been notified about the operation just like the entire public, and soon after we moved from one stage to another.”“What we are doing on our front [as Hezbollah] is important and very influential,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that Hezbollah won’t be satisfied with what is going on on its front anyways.“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has been since October 8 in a real battle which nobody feels but the people and fighters along the borders. The Islamic Resistance is engaged in a battle that is different in its titles, tools, and targets.”Moving to Yemen, the Hezbollah leader emphasized that the Yemeni missiles and drones will reach ‘Eilat’ and the ‘Israeli’ military bases.On October 7, after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza, the ‘Israeli’ enemy started withdrawing its forces from the Lebanese border to deploy them in Gaza amid the morale collapse among its forces, Sayyed Nasrallah explained, pointing to that the operations of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon force the enemy to keep its forces and even bring more fortifications.“The Lebanese front decreased a significant part of the forces that were to be sent to attack Gaza, and drew their attention towards us. The Lebanese front attracted one third of the ‘Israeli’ army to the Lebanese border, and a significant part of those forces are elite.”Had our stance been in political solidarity alone, ‘Israel’ would have been at ease along the northern border, and its forces would have been deployed to Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah explained. “The settlers who were evacuated from the North and South exert a pressure on both the morale and economic level of the ‘Israeli’ entity.”Additionally, the operations along the border created concern, anticipation, and fear within the ‘Israeli’ and American command, the Hezbollah chief said, noting, however, that the possibility that the Lebanese front roll to a wide-scale battle is a realistic possibility.“The enemy today is bearing all of the resistance operations and is setting its rhythm as it is worried indeed that things might reach what it is really afraid of.”Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the resistance operations in South Lebanon inform the enemy that might think about attacking us or waging a preemptive offensive that it will commit the biggest idiocy in its history.“The scenes coming from Gaza will make us more faithful and convinced that we must take the challenge and do not surrender no matter how much challenges and sacrifices we offer. The resistance operations in South Lebanon express our solidarity with Gaza and its people, and to ease some of the pressure they are enduring.”Hezbollah has been told since day one that the US fleets have come to bomb us, Sayyed Nasrallah announced, addressing the Americans that threatening us and the resistance movements in our region is useless. “Your fleets didn’t terrify us, and won’t terrify us. We are prepared [to deal with] the fleets you threaten with, and those who defeated you in the early 1980s are still alive, they have this time their sons and grandsons with them also.”Sayyed Nasrallah also told the Americans that they can stop the aggression on Gaza as this is the aggression made by them. “The one who wants to prevent a regional war must rush to stop this aggression. And in case of any regional war, your interests and soldiers will be the biggest loser,” His Eminence warned.“The Lebanese front and its escalation are related to two things, the first is the track of events and developments in Gaza and the second is the enemy’s behavior towards Lebanon. All possibilities on the Lebanese front are suggested, all options are possible, and we might go for any of them at any time.”He further warned the Zionist enemy against certain violations in which some civilians were attacked in Lebanon, which His Eminence said would return us to the equation of a civilian for a civilian.His Eminence underlined that the battle is a battle of defiance, patience, tolerance, and accumulation of achievements, and preventing the enemy form achieving its goals. Sayyed Nasrallah called for working to end the war on Gaza as well as working so that the resistance in Gaza emerges victorious.In words to the Palestinian people and all resistance fighters, Sayyed Nasrallah said: We still need time, but we are triumphing in the scored points. This is how we emerged victorious in 2006 and in Gaza. And this is how the resistance made achievements in the West Bank.Gaza will emerge victorious, Palestine will emerge victorious, Sayyed Nasrallah promised. “Shouldering responsibilities, defiance, and patience will certainly result in victory by God’s willing,” the resistance leader concluded.