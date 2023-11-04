Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians in Overnight Raids Across West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces killed several Palestinians in a string of overnight raids across the West Bank, escalating tensions in the region.

Medical and local sources reported that a Palestinian man was killed and two others were wounded during an Israeli raid in the village of Budrus, northwest of Ramallah. The deceased Palestinian man was shot in the chest.This recent killing adds to the number of Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank since Thursday night, bringing the total to 10.This includes five deaths in Jenin, two in al-Fawwar, one in Qalandiya, one in Nablus, and the latest victim in Budros. A total of 143 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since October 7.Medical sources also confirmed at least four Palestinians were killed, and 12 others were wounded during an overnight raid by the Israeli army on the Jenin refugee camp, lasting approximately nine hours. In al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron (Al Khalil), Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians and wounded five others.In the Qalandiya refugee camp near Ramallah, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and wounded several others.An additional Palestinian, Asem Jihad Ramadan, has died from wounds sustained during an Israeli raid on Nablus on Wednesday.Israeli forces launched a military operation in which two Palestinians were killed by a missile fired from an Israeli drone in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.The operation began with Israeli special forces attempting to arrest an individual on the outskirts of the refugee camp. An undercover mission was initiated but was discovered by fighters in Jenin, leading to a gun battle. Subsequently, Israeli forces called for backup, resulting in a larger gun battle.Bulldozers were sent in to destroy infrastructure and roads, and an improvised explosive device was thrown at one of these bulldozers.A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic captured the exchange of gunfire in a neighborhood near the Jenin refugee camp. Another video showed an improvised bomb exploding near Israeli vehicles in the Askar refugee camp.Israeli forces also carried out a separate raid targeting several houses in the town of Kafr Ra’i, south of Jenin, as reported by the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.