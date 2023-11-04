0
Saturday 4 November 2023 - 05:28

US Military Attacks Food Convoy in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1093235
US Military Attacks Food Convoy in Eastern Syria
The Iranian news agency reported that it obtained footage of the incident, which occurred in the eastern Syrian city of Al Bukamal near the Iraq-Syria border.

According to the report, the US had asserted that the trucks were transporting weapons, but the footage contradicted this claim. The video depicted bystanders unloading one of the trucks, with the driver reportedly allowing residents to do so as he became convinced that transporting the food to central and western parts of Syria was infeasible.

While the exact timing of the attack was not specified, Reuters previously cited an Iraqi border official who stated that unidentified aircraft had targeted a 10-truck convoy crossing from Iraq to Syria on a Sunday night.

This attack is seen as a US effort to disrupt imports from Iraq, placing additional pressure on the Syrian population and possibly as a response to its inability to prevent attacks on US bases in Syria.

The strikes occurred against the backdrop of growing anti-US sentiment in the region due to Washington's unwavering support for the Israeli offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 9,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The US military has maintained its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that this deployment aims to prevent the oil fields in the region from falling into the hands of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists. In contrast, Damascus contends that the deployment is an attempt to exploit Syria's natural resources. Former US President Donald Trump openly acknowledged that American forces were in the region for its oil wealth.

Since 2011, the Syrian population has faced increased pressure from the US and its Western allies. Economic sanctions and restrictions on Damascus have escalated, especially after 2011 when the country fell into the grip of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism. The US intensified its coercive measures with the enactment of the Caesar Act in 2019, targeting individuals and businesses involved, directly or indirectly, in Syria's reconstruction efforts.

Due to areas previously serving as food sources for Syria being occupied by US-backed forces, Syrians have been compelled to rely on imports from Iraq, exacerbating a food crisis in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
4 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
3 November 2023
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
3 November 2023
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
3 November 2023
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions
3 November 2023
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
2 November 2023
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023