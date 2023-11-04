Islam Times - Iran's foreign minister has urged the UK to adopt a "realistic" approach to the West Asia region's developments, reminding that the crisis in Palestine is rooted in occupation by the Israeli regime.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his British counterpart James Cleverly on Friday."I advise that the British government adopt a realistic approach to the region's developments," he said, adding, "In whatever approach, one should know that Palestine's crisis is rooted in occupation by the Israeli regime.""From the perspective of the international law, the people of the occupied country enjoy a right to legitimate defense," the Iranian top diplomat said, noting that the Islamic Republic too recognized confrontation against the occupation as "a right."Amir-Abdollahian urged immediate cessation of the Israeli regime's ongoing war against the Gaza Strip, and extensive transfer of humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian territory.On Friday, the 28th day of the Israeli regime’s genocidal attacks on the coastal territory, the death toll reached at least 9,227 people, including 3,826 children and more than 2,405 women. At least 23,516 people have been wounded.The Iranian foreign minister, meanwhile, advised attention towards the "principle of proportion" in whatever warfare, saying based on the principle, the massacre of more than 9,000 Palestinians "is not acceptable by any standard."Amir-Abdollahian also said the United States' extensive support for the Israeli regime served to intensify hostilities in the region.He concluded his remarks by reminding that the region's Resistance forces "do not take orders from Iran, but rather take decisions based on existing circumstances and in line with the [issues of] national and regional security."Cleverly, for his part, asked the Islamic Republic to try to prevent the expansion of the extent of war in the region.He also attached importance to the Islamic Republic and his country's cooperation within the framework of existing diplomatic conventions.Also on Friday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the latest developments in Gaza, expressing concern over the spillover of the Israeli war to other parts of the region.Amir-Abdollahian urged the international community to make more serious efforts to put an end to the Israeli regime's criminal acts and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.For his part, Lavrov said Russia and Iran have a common stance on the critical situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks since October 7.The top Russian diplomat added that his country is concerned that the expansion of war would spiral the situation out of control.