PMU Raises Alertness State to Deal with Future Developments

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, issued an order on Thursday to raise the state of alertness to the maximum in anticipation for "potential emergencies" in the coming days.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi held an extensive meeting under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, with the participation of the Secretary-General, Secretary, operational leaders, brigade commanders, formations, and directors of supporting branches within the organization," Shafaq News reported.During the meeting, "key developments and security challenges in various operational areas were reviewed, along with the high readiness level of the Popular Mobilization Forces and other security units to maintain the significant security stability in Iraq."The Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces instructed the troops to exhibit "high readiness to defend the sovereignty of the country and its national borders."The Popular Mobilization Forces previously announced in a statement that the Al-Aqsa storm operation is a crushing reaction and a call of opposition to all the attacks of the Zionist invaders on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Residents of Quds".In its statement, Iraq Hashd al-Sha’abi emphasized its full support for the Palestinian fighters, asking world nations and the free people of the world to stand up and defend the Palestinians, their lands, and sanctuaries.