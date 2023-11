Islam Times - More than 119 people have been killed and dozens injured after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck western Nepal on Friday.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center measured a magnitude-6.4 earthquake and said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 400 kilometers northwest of the Nepal capital, Kathmandu.The US Geological Survey had initially said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 17.9 kilometers.