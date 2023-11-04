Honduras Recalls Envoy from Occupied Palestine Citing Israeli Violations in Gaza

Islam Times - Honduras recalled its ambassador from occupied Palestine for consultations in light of the Israeli regime's ongoing, highly deadly conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The country's top diplomat confirmed this decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Enrique Reina, the spokesperson, stated, "Amid the grave humanitarian situation, the Palestinian civilian population suffers in the Gaza Strip, the government of President Xiomara Castro has decided to immediately call Mr. Roberto Martinez, ambassador of the Republic of Honduras in Israel, to consultations in Tegucigalpa."

As of Friday, the 28th day of Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, the death toll has climbed to at least 9,227 people, with over 3,826 children and more than 2,405 women among the casualties. Additionally, at least 23,516 people have been injured.

The conflict began when Gaza's resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their most significant operation against the occupying entity in years.

Chile and Colombia have similarly recalled their envoys from the occupied territories, while Bolivia has taken the step to sever its diplomatic ties with the occupying entity.

On Thursday, Bahrain's lower house of parliament announced that the country had suspended its economic relations with the Israeli regime due to the ongoing conflict.

The chamber also confirmed that the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain had left, and Manama had decided to recall its ambassador from the occupied territories.

The Honduran foreign ministry made the announcement on Friday, pointing to Tel Aviv's violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.