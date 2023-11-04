US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel

Islam Times - The US military has confirmed the deployment of "unarmed" drone flights over the Gaza Strip, aimed at assisting in locating hostages held by Hamas, with American officials emphasizing that these drones are not supporting Israeli operations in the region.

Hamas said the operation was a natural response to the regime’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, al-Quds, and rampant abuse of Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons.

Ryder said, "In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts."

This acknowledgment follows the observation of MQ-9 Reaper drones circling the Palestinian enclave by journalists using flight-tracking websites. While these drones have the capability for airstrikes, the Reaper is frequently employed for surveillance due to its advanced sensor array and its ability to remain in the air for over 24 hours continuously.

According to multiple US officials cited by the New York Times, these missions represent the first time American drones have operated over Gaza.

Aviation researcher Amelia Smith reported the presence of at least six MQ-9s loitering over southern Gaza, approximately 15 miles from Israeli ground forces engaged in the north. Several UAVs were seen hovering over Gaza for about three hours at an altitude of 25,000 feet, believed to be operated by US special forces.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the United States has deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East, along with two aircraft carrier strike groups and other naval assets. The White House has said American personnel will not operate in Gaza, neither now nor in the future.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder issued a brief statement on Friday, stating that the drone missions began "after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel," during which the Palestinian resistance group took over 200 captives.