Saturday 4 November 2023 - 09:59

Colombia, Venezuela Condemn Israel's Gaza Hospital Attack

"A new war crime. I told (US) President (Joe) Biden. If the massacre continues and international law is destroyed in the world, barbarism will replace humanity's project of democracy," Petro wrote on X.
 
Petro, who is in the US to attend the Summit of Leaders of the Alliance for Prosperity in the Americas (APEP), had a brief chat with Biden before the summit.
 
Gil also likened Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza to a "Nazi-style annihilation operation" in a post on social media.
 
He stressed the urgency of ending the barbarity and called for the prosecution of the war crimes committed by Israel, citing images and statements they receive daily.
 
The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement released on its website, "strongly" condemned the bombing of the ambulance convoy and the Al-Shifa Hospital, classifying it as a war crime that necessitates international prosecution.
 
An attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday killed at least 15 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel confirmed that it hit an ambulance, but said that Hamas fighters had been the target, without providing evidence.
 
A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.
 
At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. 
