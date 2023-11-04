Citing ’Undue Burden’ Pentagon Pauses Support for Congressional Travel To ‘Israel’

Islam Times - US War Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that pauses Pentagon support for congressional travel to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories right now and restricts visits by ‘defense’ and military leaders.

The memo, dated October 31, is meant to discourage "combat tourism," according to Pentagon officials. The military is already doing so much in the area that there's no reason for additional military aircraft to bring in anything non-essential, officials said.A Pentagon official said the restrictions were put in place because of the risk and undue burden on service members who would provide support for a visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.Pentagon "support to congressional delegation visits will be unavailable to ‘Israel’ during this period, and no support shall be made available for congressional travel to ‘Israel’ without my approval," Austin wrote in the memo.Members of Congress may still travel to the occupied territories but must do so without using War Department resources.The war secretary or chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff must approve any visits to ‘Israel’ by senior Pentagon leaders who are not involved in providing support to ‘Israel.’ Pentagon officials say that aid is being flown into ‘Israel’ nearly every day.The War Department will continue to support any visits by President Biden and Vice President Harris, the memo says. The travel restrictions also do not apply to travel by the secretary of war, deputy secretary of war, chairman or vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or the heads of the military departments and service branches.