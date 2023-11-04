0
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas

Haniya denounced the latest meeting between United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and ‘Israeli’ leaders, as ‘Israel’ intensified its bombing of the Palestinian territory, hitting hospitals, ambulances and civilians fleeing to safety, stating that the White House has given the green light to the Zionist regime to press ahead with its atrocities.

“The massacres being committed by the Zionist regime are a clear manifestation of the quagmire that the occupying regime and its ground forces are bogged down in,” the Hamas leader said.

Haniya also called on Arab and Muslim nations as well as freedom-loving people of the world to vociferously express their outrage over the mass killings of Palestinians at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

He asked Egyptian authorities to fully reopen the Rafah border crossing in line with their responsibility towards residents of the Gaza Strip, so that all humanitarian aid and basic commodities can enter the territory.

“The resistance will mightily continue to defend the Palestinian nation. Occupiers will never have a place in our land,” Haniya underlined.

He further underlined the need for complete cessation of ‘Israeli’ attacks and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, urging the international community to perform its humane, moral and political duties and stop the Zionist regime’s war crimes.

Meanwhile, Hamas said in a statement that the occupying ‘Tel Aviv’ regime is committing heinous crimes every single hour against defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip.

The resistance group condemned in the strongest terms the death and injury of dozens of Palestinians on Friday, when ‘Israeli’ occupation forces bombed a school affiliated with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA in the al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City. The school shelters thousands of displaced people.

“We hold the US administration, President [Joe] Biden in particular, fully responsible for the ongoing massacres as his overt support has emboldened ‘Israel’ and given it the green light to commit a genocidal war against vulnerable people in the besieged enclave,” Hamas noted in the statement.

The death toll from ‘Israel’s’ genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 9,227 people, including 3,826 children and more than 2,405 women. At least 23,516 people have been wounded as well.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Flood, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Since the onset of the war, the US has backed ‘Tel Aviv's’ ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of "self-defense."

Washington has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
