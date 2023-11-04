“Israelis” Urged to Reconsider Overseas Travel Amid Entity’s Escalating Aggression on Gaza

Islam Times - Fearing retaliatory operations amidst the inhuman “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, the entity’s so-called “National Security” Council on Friday urged “Israelis” to reconsider any travel abroad while calling on those flying overseas to avoid outward displays of their “Israeli” identities.

In a joint statement with the entity’s Foreign Ministry, the “National Security” Council said “Israelis” should “weigh the essentially” of their travel plans before departing and take additional precautions while out of the "Israeli" entity.“Israeli” embassies, airports that take in flights from the “Israeli” entity as well as Jewish communities and religious institutions abroad are a major target of protest events, the announcement said.The statement called on “Israelis” not to visit countries with travel warnings in place, “particularly Arab countries and the Middle East, the North Caucasus and countries that border Iran.”Those traveling in countries without travel warnings should be on the lookout for protests and “displays of violence against ‘Israel’,” according to the statement.It also advised “Israelis” to refrain from discussing “serving in the ‘Israeli’ security services, including the army,” with strangers.The entity’s “National Security” Council and Foreign Ministry have already raised the travel warnings for a number of countries and called on “Israelis” visiting them to leave as soon as possible, including Egypt, Jordan and Turkey.Earlier this week, they said “Israelis” should avoid traveling to Russia’s North Caucasus and those already there should leave after a pro-Palestine protesters at an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan.