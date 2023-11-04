0
Saturday 4 November 2023 - 11:30

US Always Stood Up Against Iran National Interests, Progress: Qalibaf

Qalibaf made the remarks addressing the Iranian nation in a ceremony held on the 13 Aban occasion in Tehran on Saturday morning.

Saying that the Iranians have managed to resist and thwart the US conspiracies, Qalibaf noted that resistance definitely has a cost, but the cost of surrender is much higher than resistance.

Surrendering leads to defeat, while resistance will lead to victory, he added.

Dubbing the Hamas-launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a practical instance of resistance, the Iranian parliament speaker said that the operation was a turning point that changed the equations of the new world order at global and regional levels.

Referring to the ‘Israeli’ crimes against the civilians residing in the Gaza Strip, Qalibaf warned the Zionist regime's prime minister of facing a huge defeat.

"We clearly consider the main culprit of all these crimes to be the criminal America, and all these crimes are committed with the orders and support of the United States," he further stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf said that the enemy's hybrid war against Iran was foiled by the wisdom and faith of the Iranian nation.
