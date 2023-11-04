Erdogan: Turkey Crossed Out Netanyahu, Will Bring Israel’s War Crimes to ICC

Islam Times - Turkey has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“I said something in my speech at the Palestine Rally. I announced that we would support initiatives that would bring Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes to the International Criminal Court. Our relevant authorities, especially our Foreign Ministry, will carry out this work,” the Turkish leader added.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

"What the Torah is he talking about?" Erdogan said in reference to Netanyahu's recent remarks on Amalek, the ancient nation described in the sacred book as a staunch enemy of the Israelites.

"Don't the Ten Commandments include 'Thou shalt not kill' as an order?" he questioned.

What Netanyahu is doing is "purely public relations, a populist approach", Erdogan further said.

"The Israeli administration systematically usurps Palestinians' homes, streets, workplaces, and living spaces," he said, adding that Israel does not "grant them the right to live".

"The occupation has become widespread after invaders who they call 'settlers' were placed into the homes of Palestinians. They want to justify the war crimes committed by the Israeli army with religious rhetoric," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza” after clashes, reiterating Turkey’s support for the Gazan people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression.

Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"In view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a cease-fire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, H.E. Mr. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, to Ankara for consultations," the ministry said.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out”, Erdogan told reporters on Friday aboard the presidential plane returning from Kazakhstan, where he attended the Organization of Turkic States summit, Anadolu news agency reported.