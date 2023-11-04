Another School Hit in Heavy Israeli Bombing of Gaza as Death Toll Nears 9,500

Islam Times - Palestine’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday at least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli bombing of Al-Fakhoura school in Gaza Strip.

“The number [of people killed] is expected to rise,” Director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Silmeyeh was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We were bombed inside the school. The children were with us. They did not eat until they were bombed,” a witness said.

An Al-Jazeera Arabic correspondent described "scattered limbs" all over the school, while a crater in the ground where the bomb hit was shown in live footage.

One survivor told Al-Jazeera Arabic, "Shame on the Arab leaders, these are civilians, children's body parts are scattered everywhere."

The attack on Al-Fakhoora school came hours after a deadly strike on another school sheltering displaced families in the Al-Saftawi area North of Gaza City.

The UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Friday, since the start of the war on October 7, nearly 50 buildings and assets of the agency have been affected, with some being directly hit. These include UNRWA buildings used as shelters where the agency is hosting about 700,000 people.

On Friday, Palestinian Health Ministry stated that several people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli attack on an ambulance convoy near the Al-Shifa hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

The death toll in Gaza has reached 9,488 since the start of the war on October 7 , according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The number includes 3,900 children and 2,500 women.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza also added an estimated 2,200 people including 1,250 children are buried underneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

In a live press conference in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 16 hospitals in Gaza have now been rendered out of service due to Israeli bombing and the full siege imposed on October 9.

"105 medical facilities have been deliberately targeted, 16 of which are now out of service," Health Ministry Spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said, adding, "32 primary care medical facilities are out of service, either due to lack of fuel or their total destruction."

Thousands of Palestinians were sheltering at the school after being displaced from their homes by Israeli air strikes. The school is located in the Jabalia area in Gaza.