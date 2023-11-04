0
Saturday 4 November 2023 - 21:09

Report: Israel Strikes House of Hamas Chief

Story Code : 1093430
Israeli missiles have targeted the Gaza home of Haniyeh, according to the Al-Aqsa Radio.
 
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck. Haniyeh has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.
 
In a televised address broadcast on Wednesday, Haniyeh accused Israel of “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians”.
 
Israel is “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians”, Haniyeh said, adding, “Its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat.”
 
He also accused Israel and its ally the United States of blocking mediation efforts.
 
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.
 
More than 9,488 people have been killed and 23,500 others wounded in Gaza since Israel launched a bombardment of the territory on October 7, according to Palestinian authorities.
