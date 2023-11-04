Report: Israel Strikes House of Hamas Chief

Islam Times - An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is currently outside the enclave, on Saturday.

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck. Haniyeh has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

In a televised address broadcast on Wednesday, Haniyeh accused Israel of “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians”.

He also accused Israel and its ally the United States of blocking mediation efforts.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

More than 9,488 people have been killed and 23,500 others wounded in Gaza since Israel launched a bombardment of the territory on October 7, according to Palestinian authorities.

