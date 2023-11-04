0
Saturday 4 November 2023 - 21:12

Putin: Western Nations ‘Changing Tune’ on Defeating Russia

Story Code : 1093431
Putin: Western Nations ‘Changing Tune’ on Defeating Russia
“They are changing their tune now, saying different things,” the Russian leader told members of the Civic Chamber, a civil society body tasked with consulting the government on policymaking, RT reported.
 
Putin argued that the nation should become stronger in all aspects, including the economy, military, and political stability. Such strength deters hostile actors from trying to isolate Russia, he said.
 
“They (EU nations) excluded our energy. So what? What is the result? Our GDP will grow [up to] 3% this year, and the leading European economies are shrinking,” he noted.
 
“They suffer; they have real problems,” Putin added, noting that he was saying this without joy. 
 
“This doesn’t mean that we should behave aggressively. It means we must be sovereign in every sense of the word,” he concluded.
 
The US and its allies have accused Russia of launching an “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine last year and have pledged to support Kiev for “as long as it takes” to defeat Moscow. Washington has stated that its goal in Ukraine is to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.
 
Moscow said the hostilities were caused by Western refusal to address Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion and Kiev’s discriminatory policies against Russian speakers after the 2014 armed coup. The US allegedly stopped the Ukrainian government from striking a truce in the first weeks of the ongoing conflict, which would have made it a neutral nation.
 
Kiev has declared that the only outcome it would accept is to push Russia out of all territories that it claims as its own, including Crimea. It has failed to secure any significant gains on the frontline during the so-called summer counteroffensive this year.
 
“Despite the supply of new kinds of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is losing,” Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this week, assessing the battlefield situation.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
4 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
3 November 2023
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
3 November 2023
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
3 November 2023
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions
3 November 2023
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
2 November 2023
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023