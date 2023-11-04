Iran: Resistance Movement Fully Ready to Fight Israeli Moves

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined that Palestinian fighters and all the resistance groups in the region are quite ready to resist the Israeli enemy and counter any move against the defenseless people of Palestine.

During his phone conversation with Faisal Mekdad, the top Iranian diplomat said the Islamic Republic has made great diplomatic efforts and held consultations with influential countries in the region with the purpose of putting an immediate end to the war crimes and genocide committed by the child-killing Israeli regime and dispatching humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinian people.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized that Israel and the United States are responsible for the continuation of the Tel Aviv regime's crimes in the killing of civilians, particularly women and children, and destroying key infrastructures in Gaza.

Meantime in a separate phone conversation, Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the need to immediately stop the Israeli regime's war crimes and send continuous humanitarian aid.

In their conversation on Friday, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

They also reviewed some initiatives on a temporary ceasefire or the possibility of the expansion of the scope of the war.

Tehran stress the resistance groups are currently considering various options in response to the Israeli regime act of aggression and relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Iranian officials say the war with the resistance front has fruited nothing but failure for Israel, adding that the resistance groups’ response to Israeli relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip will change the current map of the occupied territories.

Upon return to Tehran from a two-way trip that took him to Qatar and Turkey on Thursday, Amir Abdollahian said that the resistance movements would adopt appropriate measures if the Israeli regime continues its relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip which has so far killed nearly 9,200, mostly children and women.

He added the Israeli regime was "madly" bombing civilians, including women and children, "due to the confusion and shock that they have received" from Palestinians’ military operation.

On October 7, Hamas launched a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,400 and injured over 5,000, according to Israeli officials. Hamas also announced it is holding between at least 200 and 250 hostages.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 9,200 Palestinians, including at least 3,600 children and over 2,300 women, and wounding over 32,000 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 9,200 Palestinians, including at least 3,600 children and over 2,300 women, and wounding over 32,000 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods.

Tel Aviv has ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying it would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel. Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Tel Aviv will not agree to a ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas because it would mean surrender. He added Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip has entered its third stage which includes expanding ground operations in the enclave.

The bombing, as well as enforced displacement orders by the Israeli Army, has pushed 1.5 million people out of their homes.

The Gaza Health Ministry has confirmed that the healthcare system in the besieged territory has “totally collapsed due to the Israeli war”.

The UN agencies have warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic", calling for more international help as conditions deteriorate in the densely populated besieged enclave.

Iranian officials say the current status in West Asia resembled a powder keg which could spiral out of control. They caution that if diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli relentless bombardment and prevent a ground offensive on Gaza are unsuccessful, there is a risk of the conflict escalating uncontrollably, with multiple regional players joining the fight.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

Amir Abdollahian made the announcement in separate phone conversations with his and Qatari and Syrian counterparts.