More Than 50 Arrested for Protesting Israel-Gaza War in US Senate Offices

Islam Times - More than 50 activists calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza war were arrested after protesting in the offices of several US senators, including Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

As of 12:30 pm Friday, US Capitol Police said 52 people had been arrested and charged with illegally protesting on Capitol property. Last month, more than 300 people opposed to the Israel-Gaza war were arrested for illegally protesting inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building.

Brianna Burch, a Capitol Police spokeswoman, said Friday’s protests occurred in various office buildings on the Senate side, but she did not specify the locations. Videos and photos posted on social media showed activists protesting in several senate offices, including those of Warren and Sanders and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

More than 9,220 people in Gaza have been killed, including more than 3,800 children, and more than 23,516 have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said. At least 1,400 people were killed in Israel in the October 7 attack by Hamas, which injured at least 5,400 people, and about 240 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

The protests came a day ahead of a planned pro-Palestinian rally Saturday at the District’s Freedom Plaza that organizers expect will bring thousands of people to Washington, all demanding a cease fire and an end to US aid to Israel. A permit issued by the National Park Service says organizers estimate that upward of 30,000 people will attend.