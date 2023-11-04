Peace Agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia under Preparation: Russia

Islam Times - A peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia is being prepared, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said earlier that the country is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow in the near future.

She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute to the release of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Patrushev stated that there are ongoing and persistent efforts being made to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.