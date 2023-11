Islam Times - Hamas military spox, Abu Obeida, stressed on Saturday that Al-Qassam Brigades fighters have continued to confront the Zionist aggression on Gaza and clashing with the enemy forces on the Strip borders.

Abu Obeida noted that Al-Qassam fighters are clashing with the enemy in western and southern Gaza as well as Beit Hanoun,

Abu Obeida added that Hamas fighters destroyed 24 Israeli vehicles during the past 48 hours, stressing that the Israeli enemy will be certainly defeated in this battle.

In an audio message, Abu Obeida indicated that the Gazans are under a genocidal attack, adding that ‘Israel’ whose impunity protects it from any legal punishment.