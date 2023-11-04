Islamic Resistance in Iraq Strikes US Base in Syria, Vows to Continue Defiance

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a daring attack on a US occupation base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, in what appears to be a strategic move against American occupation forces.

In a defiant statement issued after the attack, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared its unwavering commitment to target the strongholds of its enemies.

The resistance announced that the strike on the US base in Syria was intended to express solidarity with the embattled Palestinians in Gaza, while serving as a response to the Israeli massacres committed against them.

The attack sent shockwaves through the region as observers grapple to comprehend the implications of such a bold move. The Islamic Resistance’s statement was interpreted as a stark warning, emphasizing the organization’s ability to strike enemy targets with precision and accuracy.

The US Harir Base in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has played a significant role in American operations in the region, acting as a critical hub for intelligence gathering and military deployments.

However, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, known for its extensive network and audacious tactics, demonstrated its relentless pursuit of disrupting American presence in the region.

The group claimed responsibility for the two drone strikes on the heavily fortified Harir Base located in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, during the midnight hours.