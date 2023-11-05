Hezbollah Dep. Chief: Stop War on Gaza if You Do Not Want its Zone to Expand

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on the arrogant powers to halt the Israeli war on Gaza if they do not want its zone to expand.

According to Al-Manar TV English-language website, he stressed that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is the prelude of ‘Israel’ demise, adding that time will tell how deep is the influence of the attack on the Zionists.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the US administration is responsible for the Zionist barbarism in Gaza, adding that the West has morally collapsed due to its support of the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

Addressing a conference held by Ahl Al-Bayt (P) World Assembly and titled “Al-Aqsa Storm, a Battle between the Right and the Falsehood”, Sheikh Qassem stressed that no one can ask Hezbollah to stay away from the battle since it is part of the Axis of Resistance.