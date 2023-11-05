Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base

Islam Times - The Lebanese Islamic Resistance destroyed an Israeli army base on the Lebanese border and at the same time a spy balloon was shut down, Al Mayadeen reported.

Sources published images of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance attacking the "Jal al-Alam" base on the Lebanese border and destroying it.

Palestinian sources say the Lebanese Islamic Resistance used heavy missiles in the attack for the first time.

Hezbollah said in a statement later that its fighters simultaneously attacked the positions of Jal al-Alam, al-Jardah, Hadeb al-Bastan, al-Malkaya, and al-Mutallah with missiles and appropriate weapons.

According to the statement, the missiles directly hit targets, and the technical equipment of the bases was destroyed.

