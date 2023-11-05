0
Sunday 5 November 2023 - 05:51

Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base

Story Code : 1093464
According to the report, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement destroyed an Israeli army base on the Lebanese border this afternoon (Saturday).
 
Sources published images of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance attacking the "Jal al-Alam" base on the Lebanese border and destroying it.
 
Palestinian sources say the Lebanese Islamic Resistance used heavy missiles in the attack for the first time.
 
Hezbollah said in a statement later that its fighters simultaneously attacked the positions of Jal al-Alam, al-Jardah, Hadeb al-Bastan, al-Malkaya, and al-Mutallah with missiles and appropriate weapons.
 
According to the statement, the missiles directly hit targets, and the technical equipment of the bases was destroyed.
