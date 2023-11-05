Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas

Islam Times - A Hamas official says that Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of Hamas's political bureau visited Tehran and met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution over the past few days.

He stated, "We are proud that our brothers are standing in the Axis of Resistance alongside the [Palestinian] nation, our resistance and the popular movements of our nation."

Hamdan added, "We are proud of the support of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and we send greetings to the brothers of the Islamic resistance in Iraq and Yemen.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Osama Hamdan emphasized that the official position of the Arabs was weak and do not match the level of the massacre in Gaza at all.

The prominent member of Hamas continued, "We want pressure on America to try to prevent what our nation is facing. Violence against the press in Gaza is systematic and planned, and journalists are directly targeted.

Speaking to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV earlier today, Osama Hamdan, senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon, said that Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of Hamas's political bureau visited Tehran and met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the past few days.