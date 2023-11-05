0
Sunday 5 November 2023 - 08:50

Satellite Analysis Shows Quarter of Northern Gaza Buildings Destroyed, Damaged

The analysis also discloses that the ‘Israeli’ military continues to strike various neighborhoods in southern Gaza, including areas along the main evacuation routes, even after urging Palestinian civilians from the north to relocate there.

The analysis of the satellite data was conducted by Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University and Corey Scher of CUNY Graduate Center.

‘Israel’ ordered more than 1.1 million people living in the northern sector of the Strip to move south of the territory. Hundreds of thousands heeded the order, but many remained, saying there is no safe place to take shelter in.

‘Israeli’ air raids have leveled many homes and residential buildings throughout the entire Gaza Strip. Mosques and hospitals have also been badly damaged.

The death toll from the Zionist regime’s genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 9,488 people, including 3,900 children and more than 2,405 women. At least 23,516 people have been wounded as well.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Flood, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Since the onset of the war, the US has backed ‘Tel Aviv's’ ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of "self-defense."

Washington has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
