Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Story Code : 1093502
"The new nuclear-powered strategic underwater missile cruiser Imperator Alexander III successfully fired the Bulava intercontinental submarine-launched ballistic missile from the White Sea to the Kura combat field in the Kamchatka Peninsula," it said, TASS reported.
"The missile firing was normal from the underwater position," the ministry said.
"Missile warheads arrived in the designated area at the set time. The ballistic missile firing is the final element of state trials, with the decision to be made after that on cruiser’s acceptance by the Navy," the ministry added.