0
Sunday 5 November 2023 - 09:07

North Korea Creates New Holiday to Mark ICBM Test Launch

Story Code : 1093505
North Korea Creates New Holiday to Mark ICBM Test Launch
On November 18, 2022, Pyongyang carried out what is believed to be the first full flight test of the Hwasong-17 — dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said on Sunday that the anniversary had been designated as a holiday at a meeting of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

“The establishment of Missile Industry Day marks a special event in our sacred journey of national defense development,” KCNA said, AFP reported.

With the launch, it added, North Korea had “demonstrated to the world the majesty of a world-class nuclear power and the nation with the strongest intercontinental ballistic missile.”

North Korea often carries out major weapons tests on key holidays, and Seoul’s spy agency said last week that the country was in the final stages of preparing for a third launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

After a failed second attempt in August, Pyongyang said it would carry out the third launch in October, though it never materialized.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, from which Pyongyang is banned under multiple UN sanctions.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, ignoring warnings from the United States, South Korea and their allies.

In September, Pyongyang enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling for more modern atomic weapons to counter threats from the United States.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
4 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
3 November 2023
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
3 November 2023
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
3 November 2023
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions
3 November 2023
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
2 November 2023
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023