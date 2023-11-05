0
Sunday 5 November 2023 - 09:13

Malaysians Boycott Companies, Products Linked with Israel

Story Code : 1093507
Malaysians Boycott Companies, Products Linked with Israel
Among these companies are American food franchises, which are usual targets every time there is renewed conflict in Gaza due to the US government’s pro-Israel stance.

Malaysia’s majority-Muslim population’s deep sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians – coupled with strong words by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim against the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli regime that has killed thousands of innocent Palestinian people– have fired up those who hope to push for a ceasefire and help the Palestinians from afar, the Straits Times reported.

Now entering its fifth week, the conflict has killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians.

Malaysians have held big pro-Palestine rallies, with the government designating last week as Palestine Solidarity Week.

Other Malaysians, including celebrities, have said on social media that they need to do more than just hold protests to punish Israelis for their atrocities in the occupied lands.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
4 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
3 November 2023
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023
Jordan
Jordan's King Visits Qatar, Bahrain, UAE to Discuss Gaza War
3 November 2023
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
US House Passes $14.3 Billion In ‘Israel’ Aid, Setting Up Showdown with Senate
3 November 2023
Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Army Positions
3 November 2023
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
West Hurting Itself with Sanctions: Putin
2 November 2023
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
World United against US More Than Ever: IRGC Chief
2 November 2023
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
‘Israel’ Massacring Palestinians To Cover Up Defeats: Hamas
2 November 2023
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
Hezbollah Says It Downed Zionist Drone
2 November 2023