Malaysians Boycott Companies, Products Linked with Israel

Islam Times - The lists of companies that have ties to the Zionist regime or that had purportedly vowed support to it are circulating on social media, with Malaysians being urged to ban them amid the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Among these companies are American food franchises, which are usual targets every time there is renewed conflict in Gaza due to the US government’s pro-Israel stance.Malaysia’s majority-Muslim population’s deep sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians – coupled with strong words by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim against the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli regime that has killed thousands of innocent Palestinian people– have fired up those who hope to push for a ceasefire and help the Palestinians from afar, the Straits Times reported.Now entering its fifth week, the conflict has killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians.Malaysians have held big pro-Palestine rallies, with the government designating last week as Palestine Solidarity Week.Other Malaysians, including celebrities, have said on social media that they need to do more than just hold protests to punish Israelis for their atrocities in the occupied lands.