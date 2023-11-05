Two Million People March in Jakarta in Solidarity with Gaza

Islam Times - Protesters gathered in central Jakarta to condemn the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the people of Palestine as the Zionist regime is relentlessly bombing the Gaza Strip.

Waving Palestinian flags, carrying posters and chanting slogans, Indonesians dressed in white and wore traditional Palestinian scarves crowded the National Monument square on Sunday morning,The rally, the biggest pro-Palestine demonstration the country has seen so far, was organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council with the support of other main religious organizations.It was attended by government officials and prominent public figures, including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.“Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in Gaza. Thousands of parents have lost their children, while thousands of children have lost their parents,” Marsudi said as she addressed the crowd.“My Indonesia and I will never back down from helping. My Indonesia and I will always be with you until the colonizers leave your home. Palestine, you are my brother. And I, and my Indonesia, will always be with you,” the top Indonesian diplomat said.The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.“On behalf of the Indonesian government, we want to reaffirm Indonesia’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian nation. Ladies and gentlemen, we gather here today in diversity to show our solidarity for humanity,” Marsudi said.Some Indonesians who attended the rally said it was important for them to show up for Palestine.Berlian Idriansyah Idris, a 46-year-old cardiologist, said the images of wounded Palestinian children and the devastation caused by Israel’s bombing in Gaza have brought him to tears.“We are still humans with conscience. We condemn Israel’s atrocities, we support Palestine, and we demand immediate ceasefire,” said Idris, who was at the rally with his family on Sunday.For 22-year-old Syifa, taking part in the demonstration was about standing up for humanity.“I wanted to take part in this march so that I can show to the public that here in Indonesia we have a huge number of people who care about Palestine,” Syifa said“I think it’s important, while you are able, to give out your voice for humanity. Especially because this Palestine issue is clearly not a conflict, it’s genocide.”The violence in Gaza has been prolonged and indiscriminate -- it's not a war but a massacre," 27-year-old Indonesian protester Dwi Nurfitriani said.The rally comes as tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities across the world for a weekend of demonstrations demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave.