Nuking Gaza Is Possibility: Israeli Regime Minister

Islam Times - An Israeli minister has claimed that dropping a nuclear bomb on the blockaded Gaza Strip is an option, saying that the remaining Palestinian population in the occupied lands could “go to Ireland or deserts.”

The Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu made the remarks in an interview with Radio Kol Berama when asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave.“This is one of the possibilities,” Eliyahu, of the extremist Otzma Yehudit Party led by national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, said.Eliyahu also insisted that allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza was wrong, claiming “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza,” calling the innocent civilian population in Gaza “Nazis.”Asked about the fate of the Palestinian families in Gaza after nuking the Strip, he said, “They can go to Ireland or deserts.”He claimed the northern strip has no right to exist, adding that anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag “shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth.”Following the minister’s remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended his membership in the regime’s governing body.Hamas resistance movement, however, pointed out that Eliyahu’s remarks were reflective of the Netanyahu regime’s genocidal mindset.Also, the Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs said on Saturday that the Zionist forces' attacks on the innocent Palestinian families living in the Gaza Strip would continue “even if victory takes a year.”“We will remain in Gaza until we win, even if it takes a year,” Yoav Galant said in a public address broadcast by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.“After this war, no threat will remain in Gaza that will be able to terrorize Israel from the southern border. We’ll have full operational freedom to act within the strip,” Galant added.He claimed, “The fighting is going well for the Israeli forces ... and after the war, there will be no Hamas.”Israel unleashed a bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas launched a surprise, large-scale attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in reaction to decades of atrocities against Palestinians.The death toll of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli attacks had risen to 9,488, most of which are women, children, and the elderly. In addition, more than 24,160 Palestinians have been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.The Apartheid Israeli forces also cut off water, food, medicine, electricity, and fuel to Gaza, leaving some 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of a slow and painful death at the hands of the Israeli regime forces if help from the international community does not arrive soon.