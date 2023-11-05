0
Tens of Thousands March in US for Gaza Ceasefire

The marchers in Washington, DC on Saturday directed their anger towards US President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians, Aljazeera reported on Sunday.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

United Nations experts have warned of a growing risk of genocide in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, which was launched in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israeli communities.

The UN’s Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”, including killings and measures to prevent births.

The Biden administration has urged Israel to “minimize” civilian casualties but also insisted that it is not drawing any “red lines” for how the US ally conducts its military operations.

Biden has also requested more than $14bn in aid for Israel from Congress to help fund the current war in Gaza, which has killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-governed enclave.

Many protesters at Saturday’s rally called for an end to US assistance to Israel. The demonstration stretched several blocks from Freedom Plaza, near the White House, eastward towards the US Capitol.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

Israel regime military killed more than 50 people in air raids late on Saturday.

The following is the latest on the Western-backed Zionist Israeli regime's war on Gaza today:
